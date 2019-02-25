Modern Ghana logo

32 minutes ago | Celebrity

Dancehall Music Carries No Relevant Message--Kwadee

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Dancehall music genre seems to have taken over Ghana music industry by kind courtesy of Shatta Wale. As a result, most up and coming rappers have switched to join the trend of doing Dancehall music.

One of Ghana’s seasoned rappers Okomfour Kwadee doesn’t seem to share the idea of dancehall music.

He said the current songs being done by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are not relevant

“Are we proud as Ghanaians to be copying a genre like Dancehall music which has no message? We have so many issues in the country we can address with our music but a genre like Dancehall will never tackle such issues,” Okomfour Kwadee told Showbiz in a recent interview.

Okomfour Kwadee noted that the foreign influence in Ghanaian music is becoming too much and it is high time Ghanaian musicians considered going back to our roots to reinvent Highlife music genre.

“Let’s get the African rhythm in our songs. Let’s tell our stories in our music as I did with my songs. We have great talents in Ghana but it’s sad we are copying from the foreign world,” Okomfour Kwadee advised.

