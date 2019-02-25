Kuami Eugene Denies Sleeping With Wendy Shay

Kuami Eugene has reacted to allegations thrown at him about sleeping with Wendy Shay among other allegations.

The "Angela” hitmaker in a live radio interview on Peace FM, denied the claims by the notorious Snapchat Blogger saying that the person behind the account is doing all of that for attention.

It was reported that Kuami Eugene was also infected with Gonorrhea by a UPSA student and also almost banged Chop bar girl when he used the place as a location for his music video shoot.

