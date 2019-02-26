Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
35 minutes ago | General News

Cwesi Oteng Urges Africans To Change Perception About The Arts

By Modern Ghana
Cwesi Oteng Urges Africans To Change Perception About The Arts

Ghanaian gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has asked Africans to reorient their perception about the arts.

The ‘I Win’ singer spoke at the Inspire Conference organised by J-Force, an institution aimed at producing a global mass movement of young people who pursue building unique leadership capacity based on the values and principles of Christ.

After speaking at the programme which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on February 23, 2019, he shared his experience on Twitter.

“I spoke at the @JFORCEOFFICIAL, on Africa’s music, the global space and national development. Africa must begin to change our perception and appreciation of the arts,” he tweeted.

He added that is is high time musicians in Africa aimed for the world stage.

“The new African musician must see the globe as their environment or village, not their home. Now is the only time,” he stated.

Cwesi Oteng recently presented his new album ‘Anthems’ to the President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

He is known for songs like ‘God Dey Bless Me’, ‘Kabiyesi’, ‘Next in Line’, ‘Yahweh’, among others.

–citinewsroom

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Was Invited To Meet Hollywood Actors Who Visited Ghana – Pusher
I’m Not Bothered For Not Having A Child– Wiyaala
Top Nigerian Stars Condemn Election Violence
Movenpick Picks Top Brand Eminence Award
TOP STORIES

Rawlings Directs Traffic At Prampram Junction [Video]

5 hours ago

Pay Debts Owed Us – Contractors To Gov’t

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line