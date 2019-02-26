Cwesi Oteng Urges Africans To Change Perception About The Arts

Ghanaian gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has asked Africans to reorient their perception about the arts.

The ‘I Win’ singer spoke at the Inspire Conference organised by J-Force, an institution aimed at producing a global mass movement of young people who pursue building unique leadership capacity based on the values and principles of Christ.

After speaking at the programme which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on February 23, 2019, he shared his experience on Twitter.

“I spoke at the @JFORCEOFFICIAL, on Africa’s music, the global space and national development. Africa must begin to change our perception and appreciation of the arts,” he tweeted.

He added that is is high time musicians in Africa aimed for the world stage.

“The new African musician must see the globe as their environment or village, not their home. Now is the only time,” he stated.

Cwesi Oteng recently presented his new album ‘Anthems’ to the President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

He is known for songs like ‘God Dey Bless Me’, ‘Kabiyesi’, ‘Next in Line’, ‘Yahweh’, among others.

–citinewsroom