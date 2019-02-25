Music Platform 54vibes Launched In Takoradi

54vibes.com officially had a successful launch over the weekend, Saturday 9th of February, 2019 at Melody Hotel Conference room – Takoradi for a cross section of Artists, Produces, Artist Managers and the various media houses in the Metro.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Godfrey Ainoo, took the audience through what 54vibes is all about and who 54vibes was made for.

Mr. Aaron Amankwah, the CEO and founder of LesMor Solutions and 54vibes enlightened those present on the new features, its functionalities and how 54vibes will be beneficial to it users as well as the need for creative person to be on the platform.

The audience made up of artistes, media persons and bloggers were impressed about the platform and possible add ups, questions and observations were also made known to the team.

The launching was attended by some great artistes in the metropolis; Ayma Wendy, The Township, Esy, Sabway Lyfstyle, Mac Abraham, Adom De Spoken Poet just to mention a few.

Konan Photography was there to capture the moments as well.

JM Caesar (Skyy Power FM) – Special Guest, Feeling Daddy (Empire FM) – Special Guest, PM The Presenter (Radio Maxx) – MC of the night, Kendrick (Paragon FM), Barak Mintah Brown (Paragon FM), Egya Ampaabeng & Titus Egyirkum (Westline Entertainment) Felix (Vminc), Ekow (Pinknation.blogspot.com) and other personalities were present and gave their varying views about Platform.

ABOUT 54VIBES

54vibes is an audio streaming platform with a social network bit dedicated to audio artists and music lovers.

54vibes.com seeks to help artists build their brand and fan base strategically by given an empirical data on statistics of each audio file (sound) uploaded not only on our platform but on the internet, wherever your sound is played.

This data will include;

1. Number of plays, applause (likes) downloads in a day, week month, year and lifetime.

2. Who played, applauded, downloaded the sound.

3. The location of these people, how many plays and downloads, who and the country and city played and downloaded most, etc etc…

With this data at hand, it will therefore help Artistes to make an informed decision with regards to performances, how and where to promote which kind of sound or piece etc… Also, this will again help any Artistes on the platform to build their brands strategically and increase his/ her fan base.

The artists will then attract some cool royalties from their creative works by the plays and downloads specifically on the platform.

It is also one of the core motive of 54vibes to seek to bridge the gap between artists and fans, imagine chatting with Sarkodie, Stonebowy Efya, Becca and or any of your favorite artists. These and many more 54vibes brings to the table with just a click.

We encourage you to be your own DJ, create your own playlist, listen to them on the go, carry your favorite vibes along everywhere you go… Follow friends and artists, keep them close…anytime, anywhere, any day!

54vibes.com also has the ability to provide live top music chart, that is; which song or Artistes had the highest listenership. It therefore has the potential of revolutionalising the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.