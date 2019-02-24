"Our Marriage Sometimes Feels Like We Are Still Dating"— Annica Nsiah- Apau

Despite being married for more than a decade now, the sparkle between Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau remains new and fresh.

Annica Nsiah-Apau recently told KMJ host of Daybreak Hitz on HitzFM that she and her husband work together as partners and best friends to make their relationship work.

“We don’t feel like we are married. It is not a very strict marriage something,” she added.

She explained they do not allow their bad moments to ruin what they have.

“Perfection is a balance of good and bad, we have that. We have our disagreements and our good moments, but the good things outweighs the bad.”

Mrs. Nsiah-Apau stated that most of the disagreements are about work hence she tries as much as possible not to let the line between her role as his manager and a wife intertwine.

She added that they agree on almost everything including how to run the house, raise the kids, who the head of the house even though they are different personalities.

When questioned on who the head of the household is, Annica explained she and her husband go strictly by the hierarchy outlined by the bible, “Jehovah, Christ, the husband, wife and kids.”

“Although the man is the head of the household, the Bible explains he should lead with love, and that’s what Kwame does,” she added.

Okyeame Kwame also in the interview said they cannot let little fights ruin the relationship they have worked for over the years.

“Aside everything, we have brought two people into the world and we need to stay married for the two people to have balance in their life,” he added.

Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor, is a Ghanaian musician, songwriter, creative director and entrepreneur.

Watch Full Interview below;