DKB Reports Snapchat Blogger Exposing Ghana Celebrities To Police CID

Ghanaian comedian, DKB has reported the notorious Snapchat blogger, Fatpu$$y055 to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the comedian, he can’t sit there for someone to ruin his hard earned reputation.

DKB said the notorious blogger can mess up with the likes of Efia Odo and Moesha but for him, he will put the blogger behind bars.

He took to his Instagram account to make his police report public saying the CID is very close to arresting the anonymous blogger.

DKB wrote this on his instagram;

“Send this to that stupid account spreading false rumours about me and tell them to stop running from their phones cos the arrest will surely happen.

You can mess with everyone but not DKB ”

Watch video below