"Wutah's Contract Won't Be Renewed After Expiration"—Guru

The Chief Executive Officer of NKZ records, Guru says Wutah’s contract with the label will not be renewed after it expires.

Speaking to DJ Reuben on Luv FM’s Drive Time, Guru said that the expiration of the contract is due before 2020.

“Wutah’s contract will end this year but we can’t continue the partnership afterwards. My association with Wutah has taught me a lot although I can’t disclose all the lows and highs in public. But the renewal of the contract is never an option”, Guru said.

The Ghanaian artist Wutah came into the limelight in 2004 when he contested for the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra and came second to Praye. The name "Wutah" is a Hausa word which literally means fire.

Debut album such as ‘Anamontuo’ which has songs like ‘Adonko’, ‘Goosie Gander’ and ‘Big Dreams’ earned them eleven nominations including The Most Popular Song of the Year, Album Of the Year and Artiste of the Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.