Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | Music News

"Wutah's Contract Won't Be Renewed After Expiration"—Guru

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

The Chief Executive Officer of NKZ records, Guru says Wutah’s contract with the label will not be renewed after it expires.

Speaking to DJ Reuben on Luv FM’s Drive Time, Guru said that the expiration of the contract is due before 2020.

“Wutah’s contract will end this year but we can’t continue the partnership afterwards. My association with Wutah has taught me a lot although I can’t disclose all the lows and highs in public. But the renewal of the contract is never an option”, Guru said.

The Ghanaian artist Wutah came into the limelight in 2004 when he contested for the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra and came second to Praye. The name "Wutah" is a Hausa word which literally means fire.

Debut album such as ‘Anamontuo’ which has songs like ‘Adonko’, ‘Goosie Gander’ and ‘Big Dreams’ earned them eleven nominations including The Most Popular Song of the Year, Album Of the Year and Artiste of the Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

223201945849 otjvn0y442 wutahgg

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
No Music Artiste In Ghana Is Better Than Me-Okomfour Kwadee
Female Artistes Must Team Against Male Sex Exploits —Fela Nuna
Mista Myles Drops New Banger
I Don't Take Shatta Wale's Issues To Bed – Stonebwoy [Video]
TOP STORIES

Don't Believe Stories Meant To Divide Us – Mahama To NDC Me...

5 hours ago

'Mahama Knows I Don't Hate Him' – Alban Bagbin

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line