No Music Artiste In Ghana Is Better Than Me-Okomfour Kwadee

Okomfour Kwadee has stated categorically that his songs are still appealing to all ages both oldies and youngsters therefore, all the contemporary musicians who pride themselves as best are no match for him.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz on Wednesday, February 20, Okomfour Kwadee said that irrespective of the fact that Sarkodie and Stonebwoy can boast of BET Awards, they can’t be compared to him in terms of popularity.

“None of the artistes I mentioned above have gotten to where I am. I was a nominee for Channel O Awards (2003) and KORA Music Awards (2005) but I didn’t even go for the events. Everyone in Ghana knows Kwadee because of the music I did. I cut across both the old and the new, chiefs and prominent people listen to my songs. Sarkodie winning a BET does not mean he is popular than me. When we do polls between myself and the A-list artistes we have now I still stand tall,” he said.

Jerry Anaabaa a.k.a. Okomfoo hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He attended Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School in Kumasi after which he proceeded to Navrongo Senior Secondary School. Okomfoo started his career as a musician with Vybetown Records. The debut album dubbed "Kwaadee" which is also the title track brings out the ingenuity of Okomfoo. With his powerful and traditional lyric that is very typical of the true Ghanaian, he is surely poised to climb high the ladder of Kasahare and take it to a completely different level. In the first of its kind, Okomfoo goes back to the grassroots narrating stories (just like in anansesem) while rhyming in a way that everyone who listens embraces.