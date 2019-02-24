Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

Kwao Lezzes-Tyt becomes Ghana's First Verified Tastemaker On Audiomack

By Hassan Nankwe
Getting an authentication on a popular platform like Audiomack is not just an elevation but also a feather in the cup of Ghana’s extraordinaire publicist Kwaolezzes as he grabs the Verified Tastemaker badge to his brand name.

Kwaolezzes born Kwao Richard is popularly known for anchoring handful of Ghana’s industry players, celebrities with their press releases, biography placements and verifications as well on some notable platforms.

He currently manages the fast upcoming young rapper Amerado who got featured on Sarkodie’s Biibiba viral song.

Due to the endless energy the blogger, publicist and social media marketer has invested in his career has actually catapulted him to be verified on the multimillion-dollar rated outlet Audiomack. He happens to be the first Ghana publicist to be authenticated today.

Meanwhile, the media practitioners, industry friends and comrades are already raising thumbs up to the hardworking patron for making a remarkable achievement in 2019

Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
