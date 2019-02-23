Female Artistes Must Team Against Male Sex Exploits —Fela Nuna

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah popularly known as Feli Nuna recently stated in an interview on Class FM that women are not given the same opportunity as men in the music industry.

She explained that when the male artistes want to promote their music through a particular record label, it is easier compared to the female artiste.

According to Fela, the producers of most record labels usually ask for sexual pleasures in exchange for favours from female artistes.

“ It is really hard to be a female in the music industry, aside from the producers using you as a money making machine, they will constantly be making passes at you for sex which is very unprofessional. The male artiste are usually treated with professionalism and I don’t know why the same cannot be done for the female artiste”.

Feli Nuna, also added that the female musicians who are financially sound should try and help their fellow female musicians grab gigs to prevent them from being exploited by the male producers.

According to her, this will go a long way to prevent the male producers from luring the minds of young upcoming female artists into amorous sexual relationship before getting the help they needed.

"I think that females artiste who have being in the industry for long and also financially sound should invest in the upcoming female artists to prevent them from falling prey to these producers. Imagine the great impact this action will have on our music industry”.

In her final statement Fela Nuna assured Ghanaians especially her fans to expect more good music, more international promos, more shows and other entertaining surprises from her very soon.