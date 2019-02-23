Smollett Suspended From Empire TV Show

Jussie Smollett will not appear in the final two episodes of Empire, the shows executive producers have said. In a statement, they said the past few weeks had been "incredibly emotional" for the team.

They called the allegations that Mr Smollett had falsely claimed he was the victim of a hate crime "disturbing".

The 36-year-old African-American actor is accused of filing a fake police report claiming he was the victim of a homophobic and racist assault.

More soon...

—BBC