Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
21 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Efia Odo’s Ex-Boyfriend Checks His HIV Status

By OdarteyGH
Efia Odo’s Ex-Boyfriend Checks His HIV Status

Ghana has been on fire For the past 2-days after a Snapchat Blogger, released Jaw-Dropping secrets about Ghanaian celebrities.

The Notorious blogger Exposed some high profile female Celebrities who are into sex business to maintain the high standards they set for themselves since Ghanaian show business is not that lucrative.

The blogger has made wild allegations that radio and TV Personality, Efia Odo, sleeps with men for as low as 200ghc cedis equivalent to 40$.

Following this allegation, there is a new twist to the effect that Efia Odo’s ex-boyfriend, Kweku Reveloe seem to be concerned.

He has rushed to the nearest medical laboratory centre to check his HIV status.

Reveloe took to his snap handle to share this picture of a nurse drawing his blood for a test.

However, Efia Odo debunked the rumours in an interview with media personality Sammykay.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Exclusive News
Powered By Modern Ghana
‘Waakye Guy Guy’ Sponsors Araba Sey & Celebrity Friends Mountain Hike On Saturday, February 23
Pastors Who Sack Ladies For Bad Dressing Are Not From God— Bro Sammy
There Is A Place In Hell For False Bloggers— Tracy Sarkcess
Medikal Wows Fella Makafui On Val's Day
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Feel Insecure Under Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Nana Addo Presents 140 Vehicles To Soldiers

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line