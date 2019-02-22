Efia Odo’s Ex-Boyfriend Checks His HIV Status

Ghana has been on fire For the past 2-days after a Snapchat Blogger, released Jaw-Dropping secrets about Ghanaian celebrities.

The Notorious blogger Exposed some high profile female Celebrities who are into sex business to maintain the high standards they set for themselves since Ghanaian show business is not that lucrative.

The blogger has made wild allegations that radio and TV Personality, Efia Odo, sleeps with men for as low as 200ghc cedis equivalent to 40$.

Following this allegation, there is a new twist to the effect that Efia Odo’s ex-boyfriend, Kweku Reveloe seem to be concerned.

He has rushed to the nearest medical laboratory centre to check his HIV status.

Reveloe took to his snap handle to share this picture of a nurse drawing his blood for a test.

However, Efia Odo debunked the rumours in an interview with media personality Sammykay.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW