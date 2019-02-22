My Husband Proposed The Moment He Set Eyes On Me - Wiyaala

Wiyaala has become one of the biggest sensational artiste who keeps on putting Ghana on the global map with her amazing art.

Most people refer to her as a ’man’ due to her stature and somewhat masculine feature.

In a recent interview with Delay, Wiyaala gave her thought on why some men think she’s not beautiful. The ever energetic singer explained that the reason people don’t see her as beautiful might stem from the fact that she isn’t a big fun of makeup. That notwithstanding, she added that real men are those who see the beauty in her.

The “Make Me Dance” hitmaker added that when her husband set eyes on her, all he saw was a beautiful woman and as a result she doesn’t care about what others say.

Noella Wiyaala is Ghanaian Afro pop singer-songwriter who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English, often combining all three languages within her songs. She has attained public renown with her single "Make Me Dance" and her androgynous image.

Watch video below;

