Atinka Media Village Partners KenkeyFest 4th Edition

One of Ghana's biggest media houses, Atinka Media Village has partnered organizers of Kenkey Festival for the upcoming 4th edition.

This announcement was made by the Communications Director of the Kenkey Festival team, Nii Attractive Mustapha who said the collaboration is welcomed.

"Kenkey Fest has come a long way and for a big media house like Atinka Media to come on board confirms that it is the biggest food festival in Ghana. We have met management of Atinka Media village and have discussed a long term partnership with them", he stated.

"So for this year we are having this with Atinka and we are happy to do this with them in the coming future."

Atinka Media Village, owners of Atinka TV and Atinka FM, are expected to extend their media feat in upholding the Ghanaian culture and values into the festival.

The Kenkey Festival comes off on 9th March, 2019, at the Mantse Agbonaa, Jamestown.

Performing will be the Keteke Band and some activities including Karaoke, Musical Chairs, Traditional Games, FIFA games competition and many others.