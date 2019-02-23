Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | General News

Bullet Throws Surprise Party For Wendy Shay On Her Birthday

By Modern Ghana
Bullet Throws Surprise Party For Wendy Shay On Her Birthday

One of the leading labels in Ghanaian music industry RuffTown Records pulled a surprise on their signee Wendy Shay. The songstress who is currently one of the hottest in the game celebrated her birthday on the February 20, 2019.

Earlier in the afternoon, she was met with a cake from her godfather Mr Kwesi Ernest in the studios of Adom FM during a radio interview.

222201913606 1h830n4aau wendy1

What was supposed to be a solo dinner for her at the KikiBees Restaurant and Lounge Bar ended up being a surprise birthday party for her.

222201913606 1i841p5bbv wendy2

In attendance were Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Gyo Gyimah, Efia Odo, MzGee, her pastor and his family as well as friends from the media. There was excitement written all over her face when she met every one there.

The night ended with interactions, amidst eating and drinking.

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her new single ‘All For You’ which has a very lovely video as well.

–citinewsroom

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
R Kelly's Lawyer Calls Accusers 'Liars'
R Kelly In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse
Ghanaian Gospel Artistes Billed To Perform In Texas
Smollett Suspended From Empire TV Show
TOP STORIES

Police Tightens Security At NDC Presidential Primary Today

1 hour ago

NDC Presidential Primary: 23, 217 Voters To Cast Ballot In V...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line