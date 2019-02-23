Bullet Throws Surprise Party For Wendy Shay On Her Birthday

One of the leading labels in Ghanaian music industry RuffTown Records pulled a surprise on their signee Wendy Shay. The songstress who is currently one of the hottest in the game celebrated her birthday on the February 20, 2019.

Earlier in the afternoon, she was met with a cake from her godfather Mr Kwesi Ernest in the studios of Adom FM during a radio interview.

What was supposed to be a solo dinner for her at the KikiBees Restaurant and Lounge Bar ended up being a surprise birthday party for her.

In attendance were Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Gyo Gyimah, Efia Odo, MzGee, her pastor and his family as well as friends from the media. There was excitement written all over her face when she met every one there.

The night ended with interactions, amidst eating and drinking.

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her new single ‘All For You’ which has a very lovely video as well.

–citinewsroom