Most Celebrities Live Fake Lives On Social Media--Yvonne Nelson

Most celebrities worldwide undoubtedly live fake lives on social media to impress their fans and Yvonne Nelson has confirmed it in a recent interview.

According to the Actress and Movie Producer, the life many people live on social media is fake.

Speaking to Adom News’ Sandra Akapko the actress stated, 90 percent of people are either trying to impress their followers or get followers.

“It’s not only in Ghana but everywhere,” she added.

“You can see someone on social media in a private jet but the person may be a musician shooting a music video or the plane may not be moving, but people see it and think about all the luxuries they don’t have.”

Yvonne Nelson said many people who dwell on the luxuries of such people are only worrying themselves unnecessarily.

“It’s all a lie, social media is all about the fake life,” she stated.

The actress said she does not go beyond herself to impress anyone and all her social media posts prove that.

The movie producer is not the only celebrity to speak against the life people live on social media.

Actress, Martha Ankomah in an interview on Hitz FM said social media has caused more harm than good to society.

According to her, the lives of some social media users can make a person feel they have not achieved anything in life and question their very existence.

Martha Ankoma said, “Sometimes you think there is nothing happening in your life when you wake up in the morning. If you are not careful, you will think of doing something just to get the attention.”

She has always maintained that so many celebrities’ exhibit fake lifestyles on social media and fans should not be swayed by what they see.

Yvonne Nelson also added that people shouldn’t follow all the glitz and glam on social media.