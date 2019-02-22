Maccasio Kicks Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy And Tops 3Music Awards Chart

Sherif Abdul Majeed, known by his stage name Maccasio has topped the chart in latest weekly voting results for 3Music Awards 2019.The pride of the North, knocks off giants like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie; who led the Voting chart last week.

As voting for the second edition of the 3Music Awards continues, organisers are keeping fans and the general public in the loop on results by publishing the voting database of two of the keenly contested All-Public voting categories.

The release marks the first chance nominees and the public have had to get their hands on detailed results of votes being cast.

The released poll-info by Mobile Content Ltd, shows that the nearly 11,000 votes from Mobile and Social Media have been collated from the categories as of Friday, February 22, 2019.

Fans are eligible to vote by dialling *713*2# (and follow prompts) as well as Hashtags on Social Media from their preferred categories.

View voting results from week 1 (Friday, 22nd February 2019) below;