Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
29 minutes ago | Industry News

Maccasio Kicks Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy And Tops 3Music Awards Chart

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Maccasio Kicks Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy And Tops 3Music Awards Chart

Sherif Abdul Majeed, known by his stage name Maccasio has topped the chart in latest weekly voting results for 3Music Awards 2019.The pride of the North, knocks off giants like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie; who led the Voting chart last week.

As voting for the second edition of the 3Music Awards continues, organisers are keeping fans and the general public in the loop on results by publishing the voting database of two of the keenly contested All-Public voting categories.

The release marks the first chance nominees and the public have had to get their hands on detailed results of votes being cast.

The released poll-info by Mobile Content Ltd, shows that the nearly 11,000 votes from Mobile and Social Media have been collated from the categories as of Friday, February 22, 2019.

Fans are eligible to vote by dialling *713*2# (and follow prompts) as well as Hashtags on Social Media from their preferred categories.

View voting results from week 1 (Friday, 22nd February 2019) below;

2222019113231 h41o266fea mtn1

2222019113231 h41o266fea 3musc

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Industry News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Empawa Africa Selects Final 10 Contestants
The Burial Of Kojo Available On Netflix From March 31
My Contract With Zylofon Media Is Over But I Stand With NAM1 —Stonebwoy
3Music: Shatta Wale Tops Chart For Viral Song Of The Year This Week
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Feel Insecure Under Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Nana Addo Presents Over 140 Vehicles To Soldiers

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line