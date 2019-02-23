Tilly Akua Nipaa To Host “YE NUA NE SEN” show on OdarteyGH TV

Ghanaian actress/TV presenter, Tilly Akua Nipaa, is set to roll out her new show dubbed YE NUA NE SEN?

YE NUA NE SEN is a food pop show hosted by Tilly Akua Nipaa , the show is aimed at educating Ghanaians about the recipe of their favorite food (local and exotic). Also the show will educate will It will air on ODARTEYGH TV every Monday.

Speaking to Tilly Akua Nipaa about the “YE NUA NE SEN” show she said, ” I realized food is an essential component in our society and consumed by all, So i want to draw both local and international attention on the indigenous Ghanaian recipes.”

Tilly Akua Nipaa is professional actress, voice over artiste and presenter. She is the Production manager of One On One With OdarteyGH on OdarteyGH TV and also the Host of Midweek Trends on OdarteyGH TV.

