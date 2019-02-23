Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
9 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Tilly Akua Nipaa To Host “YE NUA NE SEN” show on OdarteyGH TV

By OdarteyGH
Ghanaian actress/TV presenter, Tilly Akua Nipaa, is set to roll out her new show dubbed YE NUA NE SEN?

YE NUA NE SEN is a food pop show hosted by Tilly Akua Nipaa , the show is aimed at educating Ghanaians about the recipe of their favorite food (local and exotic). Also the show will educate will It will air on ODARTEYGH TV every Monday.

2222019110345 0g830n4yyt screenshot 201902220807261024x576

Speaking to Tilly Akua Nipaa about the “YE NUA NE SEN” show she said, ” I realized food is an essential component in our society and consumed by all, So i want to draw both local and international attention on the indigenous Ghanaian recipes.”

2222019110346 23041q5dcw yernuuas21024x1024

Tilly Akua Nipaa is professional actress, voice over artiste and presenter. She is the Production manager of One On One With OdarteyGH on OdarteyGH TV and also the Host of Midweek Trends on OdarteyGH TV.

Watch trailer below and SUBSCRIBE to the Channel:

