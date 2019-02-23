Revealed; Lydia Forson Was The Only Celebrity Present At My First Album Launch – Stonebwoy

Livingstone Este Satekla stage name Stoneybwoy on Efie Kwanso a drive time show hosted by Jerry Justice on the air waves of Adom106.3fm, reveals Ghana’s versatile actress and socialist Lydia Forson was the only celebrity present at his first album launch.

Rated on the global music scene as one of the best reggae dancehall exports from Africa, The multiple award winner expressed his happiness in seeing the actress by saying “Seeing her got me inspired and that alone got me to understand my works and brand is actually getting the attention it deserves.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group letting the skeletons out of his Carboard by rending an account of his music journey on the drive time show, Mentioned the likes of Buk Bak , MzBel , VIP, Obrafour. Samini, Tripple M and many more where people he looked up and seeing their success story inspired his musical journey.

Me dancing to “Adwoa Yankey” by legendary Papa Yankson as a little boy got my mum and Aunties calling me Adwoa Yankey at all times , Stonebwoy revealed.

