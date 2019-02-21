Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Akuapem Poloo Slams Nana Yirenkyi For Threatening To Sue Her

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has angrily reacted to the Apesemkahene of Mampong’s claim that she’s not from Akuapem and that she’s disgracing the people of Akuapem by using the name ‘Akuapem Poloo’.

Few days ago Nana Yirenkyi I issued a warning to Rosemond Brown to desist from using the name Akuapem in her stage name ‘Akuapem Poloo’ because her behaviour and the way she carries herself on Social media creates a bad impression about the people of Akuapem.

He even threatened to sue her if she does not change her name.

But Akuapem Poloo stated in a video that the chief has tarnished her image by making those comments public. She has challenged the chief’s claim that she’s not from Akuampem.

She argued that her mom is from Mamfe which gives her the right to associate herself to Akuapem name.

According to her, Nana made those remarks out of spite.

Watch Video Below:

