We Are Continuing With Initiatives To Improve The Creative Arts Sector--President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that plans are on course for the construction of a theatre for the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The construction of these theatres, he noted, is part of several initiatives by the government to give the country’s creative arts sector a facelift.

The president stated this while delivering the State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He also added that a theatre for the Eastern region is almost completed.

“We are continuing with initiatives to improve the creative arts sector. We’ve also worked to finalise the Creative Arts Bill leading to the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund,” the president said.

According to him, “for the first time in 2018, the government provided support to the Creative Art and creative arts master class to build the capacity of creative arts practitioners.”

“The Eastern regional theatre is being completed and work is currently is ongoing towards the construction of the Kumasi Theatre,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also revealed that “the World Bank has approved a $40 million grant to support the Tourism Ministry and its agencies to help upgrade tourist facilities.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in its manifesto for the tourism and creative arts sector ahead of the 2016 elections, promised to build theatres in the remaining nine regions of the country.

The manifesto said, “Pursue the construction of modern large seating theatres in every regional capital except Accra, beginning with Takoradi, Tamale and Kumasi, as well as setting up an additional copyright office in Tamale to cater for the northern sector in addition to the existing ones in Accra and Kumasi.”