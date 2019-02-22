Modern Ghana logo

Coming Events

Vodafone Ghana To Partner With Stanbic Bank To Celebrate Jazz Music

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vodafone Ghana is partnering Stanbic Bank once again as it prepares to celebrate a season of quality jazz music in the country.

Within a period of six years, this event has become established in the Ghanaian society and every passing year takes the celebration to a higher pedestal of excellence.

Globally acclaimed artistes such as Gerald Albright, Bob James, Richard Bona and Earl Klugh, have all graced this platform and given customers and stakeholders moments to relish.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel and Fantasy Dome from February 28 to March 2 on the theme: “Nostalgia.”

Celebrated musicians including UB40, Salif Keita and Richard Bona are headline performers for this year’s event.

Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana said:

“This partnership is more than jazz. It is a relationship that continues to reflect what it means to excite, appreciate and empower our customers beyond our core strengths. We remain grateful to Stanbic Bank for choosing us for the third time. We look forward to subsequent associations to thrill our customers and stakeholders.”

Ms. Yolanda Zoleka Cuba, has been the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana now since March 2016. Ms. Cuba joined Vodacom Group Limited in November 1, 2014 and served as its Chief Officer of Strategy & New Business until June 21, 2016.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
