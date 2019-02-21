SONA 2019:Creative Arts Bill Finalised – Nana Addo

According to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, government is done with the work on the passage of the Creative Arts bill into law.

He told Parliament during the third State of the Nation address that the passage of the Bill will lead to the establishment of the Creative Arts Fund.

“We have worked to finalise the Creative Arts Bill, leading to the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund. For the first time, in 2018, Government provided support to the Creative Arts Council, and the Creative Arts Masterclass, to build capacity of Creative Arts practitioners, has also commenced,” he noted.

The Creative Arts Bill, when passed into law, will also serve as a legal instrument that will help in coordinating and regulating all the sects of the creative arts.

In the 2016 Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party promised to establish a fund that would provide financial assistance to creative artists.

The Finance Minister Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta while presenting the 2019 budget and financial statement of government to parliament announced that the Bill was in Parliament for consideration.

“Mr. Speaker, the Creative Arts Industry Bill is now in Parliament for deliberation and passage into Law. The Creative Arts Fund is incorporated in the Bill to ensure the economic viability of the Creative Arts Sector in the economy…” he stated.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture had held stakeholder engagements to take inputs from people in the creative sector for the Creative Arts Bill.

