SONA 2019: Kumasi Theatre On Course – Nana Addo

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the construction of the performance theatre is currently underway in Kumasi.

He made this announcement while presenting the third State of the Nation Address at Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

“The Eastern Region Theatre has been completed, and work is currently ongoing towards the construction of the Kumasi theatre,” he said.

In the 2016 Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party, they promised to pursue the construction of nine large seating theatres in nine regions, except the Greater Accra Region.

“We will pursue the construction of modern large seating theatres in every regional capital except Accra, beginning with Takoradi, Tamale, and Kumasi, as well as setting up an additional Copyright Office in Tamale to cater for the northern sector in addition to the existing ones in Accra and Kumasi,” it stated.

In November 2018 renovation work at the Centre for National Culture in Koforidua with the auditorium serving as the theatre promised.

This came after the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi was criticised for asserting that work at the cultural centre had started and was at 60% completion point.

Earlier this year the 1,500 seating capacity auditorium at the Centre for National Culture in Koforidua was officially commissioned by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Dr Ziblim Iddi over.

It is therefore not clear if by constructing the theatre in Kumasi, the President meant a new structure was being put up, or they were renovating the events auditorium at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

– citinewsroom