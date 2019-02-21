Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
21 minutes ago

Designer And Winner Of VGMA @20 Logo Contest Shares His Experience

By Nana Yaw Wiredu
Lead creative designer at Anvil, Henry Ghansah has been declared the winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) logo contest created in honour of its upcoming 20th edition.

“As a designer, this is one thing that brings you fulfilment, that is, to be the eye behind Ghana’s biggest music awards 20 years identity” – Mr. Henry Ghansah on how he felt when he was formally declared the winner of the VGMA logo contest.

Henry Ghansah is a major force behind many successful brands and designs such as GlitzAfrica magazine, Viva Boutique, Christie Brown, Oak Plaza, Ecobank, SO Aesthetic, Blank Magazine, MuseAfrica, 3Music and Rave media Group, just to list a few.

Henry beat over twenty designers to win this year’s VGMA 20th edition logo competition.

Henry as a lead creative at Anvil creates the very best of tailored and bespoke designs for all from corporate to personal branding.

In his ending words, Henry mentioned that it is humbling that he gets to share his designs with the world especially working on this year’s VGMAs.

“Find me and let’s share arts together. On Instagram I am @enoshbydesign

