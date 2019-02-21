Empawa Africa Selects Final 10 Contestants

Empawa Africa which was created by Nigerian artiste Mr. Eazi, has gained a lot of recognition since its birth in November 2018.

The initiative as explained by Mr. Eazi, is aimed at discovering talents across Africa and provide them the opportunity to become the next global superstars.

Out of the many who uploaded their video on Instagram, 100 of the entries were selected in the first stage and given $3,000 each to shoot quality music videos of their choice.

Mr. Eazi in the second stage selected 10 artistes who in addition to the $3000 they received, were taken to South Africa to get trained by renowned music producers including Diplo from the United States of America, for three weeks.

According to him, the training is to equip these artistes with the tools, knowledge, network and investment to become independent music entrepreneurs.

View full list below;

George Kalukusha is a guitarist from Malawi. His entry video got 3,393 views on Instagram at number 99.

Joeboy is an Afrobeat singer from Nigeria. At number 2, his empower video had 14,902 views. To show his versatility and creativeness, Joeboy did a cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ laced with his own lyrics and style.

His official #empawa song ‘Faaji’ has 6,248 views on YouTube.

Watch ‘Faaji’ below:

Bey T is the 5th #empawa100 artiste to be chosen with 24,493 views for her entry video. The Kenyan artiste was the last person chosen for the training in Cape Town for her style and voice.

The swag of the Zambian rapper Nemozm alone is enough to get chosen but apart from swag his voice and song were so good it got 7,283 views on Instagram.

Trina South is a singer, rapper, songwriter from Zambia. Her high pitched voice alone can give a listener goosebumps. It’s no wonder she was chosen to be part of the top ten. At number 42, Trina South’s entry video on Instagram got 11,382 views.

Nikita Kerin was the first finalist chosen by #empawa100. The soul singer from Kenya’s voice was what caught the attention of Mr. Eazi. Her entry video got 14,534 views on Instagram.

Union 5’s entry video 15,220 views on Instagram and at number 57. The Zimbabwean rapper wowed viewers with his rap skills, lyrics and style.

Last but certainly not least is J.derobie, the last artiste to be chosen by Mr. Eazi.

The Ghanaian Dancehall act’s entry video went viral. For Ghanaians, it was a break from the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy cycle and for people from other countries, he was a talent to watch out for. His entry video got 20,428 views on Instagram.

He’s the second person amongst the final ten to have a video for his song. ‘Poverty’ has about over 600 thousand views on YouTube, the highest so far amongst all the #empawa videos on YouTube.