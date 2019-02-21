Actress Juliet Asante Fights Political Vigilantism

Fast rising Actress Juliet Asante who is also the Executive Director of Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) recently stated in an interview about going on a one-woman walk against vigilantism. She explained that the reason behind her actions comes from the fact that she is a Patriot in this country and the recent happenings in the country in regards to vigilantism has got her very concerned.

“As a Ghanaian, I’m very concerned about what’s going on in the country with the private militia and I’m very afraid for what could potentially happen. My family has experienced war before so I think I’m uniquely qualified to draw the attention of Ghanaians to the potential pitfalls of the direction we are headed,” she said.

When asked why she decided to embark on the peace walk alone, Juliet explained that the decision was borne out of her resolve to prove to the public that there is also power in solitude.

“This is to reiterate the importance of the action of one. So we don’t have to wait for someone to join us to make our voice heard,” she said.

She, however, stated that people who wish to join her in the worthy cause are welcome.

“If anyone wants to join me, I won’t stop them. I am also not waiting”.

The walk is scheduled for Tuesday, February 26, 2019 and she will start from the African Regent Hotel to the Parliament House in Accra.