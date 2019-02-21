McBrown Refused To Take Pictures With Me--Akuapem Poloo

Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been all over the news these past few days.

She was recently blasted by the Chief of Akuapem for setting bad examples for young ones to follow and also tarnishing the image of his people.

While some call her actions as desperation, others call it immaturity. That notwithstanding in a recent interview, the actress stated that fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown refused to have any ties with the former.

Akuapem Poloo further on mentioned that Nana Ama McBrown told her in the face that she will never take pictures with her for fear of tarnishing the brand she (Nana Ama McBrown) has taken years of hard work to create.

Watch the interview here:

https://www.ghbase.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/E06903F9-D182-4D45-A571-A1C5F21D3700.mp4?_=1