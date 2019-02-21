Veteran Musicians Keep “Rejecting” My Collaboration Proposal--KiDi

It wasn’t long ago when Kuami Eugene came out to say that all efforts made to get legendary Daddy Lumba on a song proved futile. His colleague, KiDi seem to have faced the same dilemma as he recently stated that each time he wanted to collaborate with any veteran musician, he was rejected.

According to KiDi, it has always been his dream to collaborate with renowned Highlife artiste like Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, et al. but it has never been easy.

In an interview with Kwame B on Kasapa FM, Kidi stated that, doing songs with veterans will open more opportunities and also help him explore more in his field.

“It is my wish to easily call my daddy Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, others to bless my songs but they are veterans so it’s difficult getting through to them. I remember meeting Amakye Dede in Kumasi and I was happy when he told me, we have to do a song together. I replied that I will send a beat to him in earnest.”

However Kidi has not been able to seal the collaboration deal with Amakye Dede.