Lydia Forson Berates Hitz FM

Ghanaian popular actress Lydia Forson lost her cool after popular radio station, Hitz FM discussed her on their show about a statement she claims she never made.

The radio station had tweeted, “DISCUSSING NOW: @lydiaforson to organize ‘We don’t need National Cathedral’ demonstration.#DaybreakHitz” a tweet that has since caused the actress and produce to hit back at them.

Earlier on, Lydia Forson on February 13, 2019 took to twitter to post her opinion in reference to Prez Nana Akufo-Addo’s plan to build a national cathedral.

She wrote; “ I can’t get over the fact that we’re building a CATHEDRAL, even if sponsored (allegedly) there are people who’d rather invest money in a place of worship that people can live WITHOUT than hospital beds and healthcare that people NEED to live. If this doesn’t make you sad”.

Her tweet which was however misconstrued by some bloggers as they reported that, she would go on a demonstration against the building of the national cathedral.

Hitz FM on their morning show decided to discuss that as a topic of which the actress responded to.

Read full tweet below;