FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
49 minutes ago | Music News

Mista Myles Drops New Banger

By Mustapha Attractive
Year in year out, music fanatics are always introduced to new sounds and new acts. The latest person on the radar is the vocal sensation Prince Doodo with the stage name Mista Myles.

Discovered by Mimlife Records, Mista Myles is a wonderful vocalist with versatile singing abilities. Mista Myles is wasting no time in making a huge statement this year as he drops his “African Girl” song.

He delves into different genres from Afropop, Hiplife, highlife , hiphop just to mention a few.

Mista Myles is a talent who would definitely take Ghana places and would need all the support he can get. You can connect with him on social media via the following handles.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
Music News
