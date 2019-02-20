Music Producer Kaywa Honoured Doctor of Divinity

David Kojo Kyei popularly known as Kaywa, has been conferred with a Doctor of Divinity certificate from the United Apostolic Theology Seminary.

He also shared a certificate which makes him an ordained minister of God on Instagram with the caption: “Totally grateful to God…psalm127:1 #hemadeaway #thankyougodforeverything #jesuschrist”

Kaywa has, on several platforms, disclosed that God has been using him in numerous ways to preach and propagate the gospel.

He was sometimes quoted in an interview he had with Hitz FM that he could raise back the dead.

