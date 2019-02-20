Cwesi Oteng Excited As He Presents His Latest Album To Nana Addo

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng recently presented his latest album ‘Anthems’ to the President Nana Addo at the Flagstaff House.

The artiste was elated after his encounter with the President Nana Addo who openly displayed the album which has been attached to a plaque in his office.

In an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, Cwesi Oteng expressed joy when he recounted how the President Nana Addo instruction one of his aides to ensure that the plaque is well positioned in his office.

“He loved it. He told his assistants to put the plaque where everybody will see in his office,” the singer recalled.

Cwesi Oteng stated that he was very pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s gesture despite the workload staring at him in the face.

“He was so busy. While we were talking, they were passing papers to him to look at and things. He is not just there and receiving albums,” he said.

When asked how he managed to book an appointment with the President, he responded, “ask and the door shall be open.” The artiste, who went to the Flagstaff with his daughter, mentioned that the meeting was significant in making the Head of State aware of the potentials within the creative sector.

‘Anthems’ is Cwesi Oteng’s third album following ‘Blessed Are They’ in 2009 and Mercy Project in 2012.

The 12-track album was recorded live at the First Love Centre in Accra and features songs such as ‘Next in Line’, ‘Great are you Lord’, ‘With Everything’ and ‘My Defense’.

Cwesi Oteng real name, Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng is a young Ghanaian gospel recording artiste, songwriter, youth pastor, creative director, conference speaker and youth advocate who has the calling of bringing God's message of hope, love, peace, transformation and care to humanity through music.