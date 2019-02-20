 Fred Nuamah Buys Lamborghini Urus Worth $200,000

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah has landed himself a brand new Lamborghini to prove that hard work really pays.

The Lamborghini Urus is said to be worth $200,000. He showed off the vehicle on his Instagram story showing himself entering the automobile garage to buy the new ride.

Fred Nuamah founded the Ghana Movie Awards in 2009. The Ghanaian movie producer and director made headlines after he proposed to his girlfriend on-board a plane headed to the inauguration of the President-elect in Liberia in 2018. He married his wife Martekor in March 2018 in Accra.

Watch video below;