FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

Shatta Wale Consoles Moesha Buduong Over Her HIV Contraction Allegation

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
There were rumours all over the social media that Moesha Buduong had contracted HIV and that she was infested by a very wealthy man.

The man in question is Mr. Livingstone Abani of Madhaus. Reports show that this has not been the first time such allegations have been made against the man.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale took to his Instagram and post a photo of the man in question and also encouraged him not to give attention to those allegations. Shatta also posted Moesha’s photo to console in some form of consolation.

Read Full Post Below;

