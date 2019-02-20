Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Rumors & Gossips

Shatta Wale Defends Madhaus CEO Accused Of Infecting Moesha With AIDS

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Shatta Wale Defends Madhaus CEO Accused Of Infecting Moesha With AIDS

An ongoing rumour on social media suggests that , a man known as Mr. Livingstone Abani allegedly has HIV and has been infecting lots of girls and other celebrities as he sleeps with them without using any protection.

In some of the screenshots circulating, Mr. Livingstone who is a Nigerian based in Ghana was also accused of giving fake cheques when he does business with people.

The wild accusations leveled against him have also been tagged to some names of celebrities. One of such names is Moesha Budoung. It is alleged that Mr Livingstone has infected Moesha with HIV as he had unprotected sex with her.

Shatta Wale who happens to be a close friend of Mr.Livingstone has jumped to his defense asking people to disregard the reports as he describes the claims as baseless.

The later part of Wale’s post reads “Pray same people won’t pay other people to do you same and even worse !! Sorry Daddy !!!! But that’s Ghana for you ..” and we understand as these days, anyone who hates you can go round spreading gossip to tarnish your image.

View full post below;

2202019115015 j4eq2762gb bbbb

2202019115017 k5fri7t2h0 dhg

2202019115020 l5gsk8v331 fg1

2202019115024 8eu2xkjwvr hh1

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Rumors & Gossips
Powered By Modern Ghana
Princess Shyngle Flaunts Her New Car From Her Boyfriend
"I Never Said I Was Single"- Sandra Ankobiah
Kissing Serwaah Amihere Boosted My Performance On Stage—Kuami Eugene
Men Of Today Like 'Pashew' Rather Than Romance —Princess Shyngle
TOP STORIES

ACEP Raises Red Flags Over GNPC's Plan To Spend $43m On CSR

30 minutes ago

AGI Kick Against Upward Review Of Electricity Tariffs

48 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line