Music Industry Dominated By 3 Artistes Appalling – Tic Laments

Despite the rise in the number of music artistes in Ghana, a lot of them are still struggling to be known and appreciated by the public. Most of them are underground artiste who are gradually working their way to the top. Even those who are already in the industry are working hard to stay relevant.

Sarkodie’s recent “Biibi Ba” for instance has registered more than1,500 remixes by up and coming rappers. This clearly shows how choked up the music industry is.

Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known as Tic Tac has expressed concern about the fact that Ghanaians give attention to a few of the uncountable musicians in the country.

He described such situation as “one man chop” with a few artistes dominating the music space.

Speaking to Citi TV‘s AJ Sarpong on Hall of Fame, the ‘Kwani Kwani’ singer stated that, “In Ghana when you do something and someone wants to promote it, hates sets it. Why? Even if the person will come and spice up the show, they won’t bring them because everybody wants to chop alone. That is the problem in our music industry. One man chop. Simple.”

He also expressed his displeasure about the fact that a few musicians are made to hijack all the gigs in town.

“How can we have in a whole year, only three artistes doing shows when the whole nation has more than a 100 artistes?” he quizzed.

When asked if the few artistes being booked for shows are not just satisfying the demand and supply theory, he answered that “we create demand.”

Historically, Tic (formerly Tic Tac) started performing in 1997 with a group called ‘Naatty strangers’. He reached a wider audience when he was featured on Azigiza’s song ‘Woye Bia’, which was a hit in Ghana.

He did a lot of collaborations with Slim Buster and Daasebre Gyamena of blessed memory. In 1999 Tic released his debut solo album, ‘Philomena’, which helped him to register his name on the lips of many Ghanaians.