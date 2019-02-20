The Apesemakahene Of Mampong Akwapim, Threatens To Sue Akuapem Poloo

The Apesemakahene of Mampong Akwapim, Nana Yirenkyi I has threatened to take legal actions against Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo if she does not stop “fooling” while using the name Akuampem Poloo.

Nana Yirenkyi added that by using the name ‘Akuapem” it paints a bad picture of his people.

According to Nana Yirenkyi I, Akuapem Poloo is not a native of the Akuapem land to bare their name and has asked her to mend her ways if she wants to maintain her name.

“This is her last warning! We don’t know her to be coming from here!! Which part of Akuapem is she from?” he questioned.

Reacting to the recent raunchy photo shared by Rosamond Brown on Valentine’s Day on her Instagram page, he stated that she is a disgrace to herself, family and the society, and will therefore not be allowed her to tarnish the image of Akuapeman.

“Everyone knows how we Akuapem are, we are decent and for her to call herself 'Akuapem poloo’ to be living such a life is a total disaster and bad for our young ones to emulate. We want people who will be role models for our youth but not those who will go nude in public!” he added.

Akuapem Poloo w shot into fame when she wore a raunchy dress to the 2018 VGMA attracting the attention of the media and the public.