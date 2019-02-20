Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Criss Waddle Offers To Buy R2Bees " Site 15" Album For A Juicy Amount

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
The Chief Executive Officer of AMG, Criss Waddle has expressed interest in the album of R2bees, ‘Site 15’ which will be released sometime in March this year.

Criss Waddle in a Twitter post indicated that he’s going to buy the album for $25,000 which is Ghc131,000 if the album is launched on 1st March 2019.

