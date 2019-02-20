31 minutes ago | Celebrity Criss Waddle Offers To Buy R2Bees " Site 15" Album For A Juicy Amount By Vanessa Bless Nordzi The Chief Executive Officer of AMG, Criss Waddle has expressed interest in the album of R2bees, ‘Site 15’ which will be released sometime in March this year. Criss Waddle in a Twitter post indicated that he’s going to buy the album for $25,000 which is Ghc131,000 if the album is launched on 1st March 2019. View full post below; Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
