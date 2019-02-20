Patapaa's Drush Nigerian Singer Guudy Is Jealous About His New Relationship

Last year April Miss Goodness Amodu Ayomide, beautiful Nigerian afro-pop queen who has branded herself as Guudy hinted the public to have a crush on Patapaa the ‘One Corner’ hit-maker.

Guudy who is currently in Ghana again to pursue her music career disclosed to Komfa Ishmael when she saw the kissing pictures of Patapaa and his new lover on the internet she nearly collapsed.

“When I saw Patapaa and the lady kissing, I said to myself oooh my crush has been taken by another lady”,She said

She went ahead to compare Patapaa and his new tundra to “A mouse trying to eat Full A1 bread”.

“Patapaa relation is like a mouse trying to eat full A1 bread, is to big the mouse. The lady is too big for Patapaa, am imagining how they will play in bed”. She added

Guudy who is troubled by this strange love from her crush Patapaa has released a song TROUBLE.

Click on the link below and listen to the song.