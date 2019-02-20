Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
7 hours ago | General News

Patapaa's Crush Nigerian Singer Guudy Is Jealous About His New Relationship

By Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Patapaa's Crush Nigerian Singer Guudy Is Jealous About His New Relationship

Last year April Miss Goodness Amodu Ayomide, beautiful Nigerian afro-pop queen who has branded herself as Guudy hinted the public to have a crush on Patapaa the ‘One Corner’ hit-maker.

219201945848 l5hsk8v331 img20190215wa0018

Guudy who is currently in Ghana again to pursue her music career disclosed to Komfa Ishmael when she saw the kissing pictures of Patapaa and his new lover on the internet she nearly collapsed.

When I saw Patapaa and the lady kissing, I said to myself oooh my crush has been taken by another lady”,She said

219201945848 wcsevihuto 51966188 332209180727399 3695840446497423360 n

She went ahead to compare Patapaa and his new tundra to “A mouse trying to eat Full A1 bread”.

Patapaa relation is like a mouse trying to eat full A1 bread, is to big the mouse. The lady is too big for Patapaa, am imagining how they will play in bed”. She added

Guudy who is troubled by this strange love from her crush Patapaa has released a song TROUBLE.

Click on the link below and listen to the song.

Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Komfa Ishmael Ofori News Contributor
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Afia Schwarznegger is looking for Actors and Actresses
Actor Bruno Ganz Dies At Aged 77
Bullet, Ebony’s Dad Smoke Peace Pipe
Christiana Awuni, Others To Stage Concert In USA
TOP STORIES

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kuma...

11 hours ago

Mahama Appointee Hot Over NDC Kumasi Shooting

17 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line