I Changed Ebony’s Style Of Music; She Wanted To Be Like Efya – Bullet

The Manager of the late Ebony Reigns, Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet has revealed how he moulded late dancehall queen into the coveted figure she became.

According to Bullet, the sassy, provocative and unapologetic style of the late songstress was a plan he carefully hatched and executed.

He revealed that Ebony was into rap music and R&B and had no dancehall in her until they worked together.

Speaking to Citi TV‘s Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, the musician said “When Ebony came to me, all the songs she had and her style, she did not have it earlier. I created that style. Ebony was into rap and cool music like Celine Dion that was her style. She wanted to be like Efya.”

“You can check Efya's kind of music. So all the songs, the dancehall side, the afrobeats side I created them, you understand,” he added.

With regards to the perception by some people that Bullet’s new artiste Wendy Shay is being stereotyped in Ebony’s shadows he said: “to me I have worked with the two artistes. I have worked with Wendy Shay and I have worked with Ebony; they are very different,” he noted.

In recent times the musician has reconciled with the father of late dancehall diva. The reunion has sparked a lot of conversation with industry watchers questioning the motives.

Bullet and Ebony’s father are preparing to organise one year anniversary for Ebony Reigns.

–citinewsroom