Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Lilwin Donates 1000 Branded School Bags To Students In His School

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Lilwin Donates 1000 Branded School Bags To Students In His School

In order to motivate the students in his school, the kumahood actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin buys them 1000 Branded School Bags.

The actor is aiming to make his school a great success and also to improve the lives of his people through education.

In a latest video posted by the actor on his Instagram page, he had purchased 1000 branded school bags for all the students enrolled in his Great Minds International School.

The bags are reported to have a secret code/ number which makes it easier for every student to identify theirs.

Watch video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Marriage Is Out Of My Future Plans— Mzbel
Pokello Flaunts New Lover On Social Media
I Am Still Learning—Wendy Shay
Tracy Sarkcess Falls On Stage At KNUST
TOP STORIES

Global Coin Customers 'Exposes' EOCO

3 hours ago

Over 500 Menzgold Customers Stage Demo In Tarkwa

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line