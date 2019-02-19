Lilwin Donates 1000 Branded School Bags To Students In His School

In order to motivate the students in his school, the kumahood actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin buys them 1000 Branded School Bags.

The actor is aiming to make his school a great success and also to improve the lives of his people through education.

In a latest video posted by the actor on his Instagram page, he had purchased 1000 branded school bags for all the students enrolled in his Great Minds International School.

The bags are reported to have a secret code/ number which makes it easier for every student to identify theirs.

Watch video below;