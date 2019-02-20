Shatta Wale To Train Musicians Who Can’t Make Hit Songs

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is planning to teach musicians how to make hit songs. In a Facebook post he said he was ready to organise a musical workshop to help musicians who are struggling to make hit songs.

“All those musicians finding it difficult to get a hit song in Ghana and make money, please I am telling you today that there is a way”.

He therefore urged the artistes to register and make use of the opportunity.

“And unless I tell you ,but to tell you ,you need to come register and join us in a workshop program I about to unveil,” he added.

Shatta Wale made his debut with 'Moko Hoo' with Tinny in 2004.

He also had other hit songs like 'Obaa Yaa' and 'No Problem.' These were fairly successful songs but he was not a household name like he is today. He was then known as Bandana.

Shatta Wale's rise from oblivion to stardom is as a result of the controversies he generates, music with catchy melodies, loyal fan base, high sense of humour and the media's responsiveness to his craft are causes of his present fortunes.

He has won the hearts of a lot of music lovers the world over since his comeback in 2013 when he did a song to insult organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Kaakie.

Since then he has produced songs like ‘Freedom,’ ‘Dancehall King, ‘Kakai,’ ‘Gringo’, ‘My Level’ among others.

