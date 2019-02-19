Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Celebrity

Marriage Is Out Of My Future Plans— Mzbel

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
It wasn’t long ago when Ghanaian Rapper E.L stated that he was too young to get married. Apparently the institution of marriage is scary for some people and Ghanaian musician cum Radio presenter Belinda Akua Amoah known as Mzbel recently stated that marriage is not part of her plans.

Her reason is that she doesn't want to be a slave to a Ghanaian man all in the name of marriage.

Speaking to Attractive Mustapha on Attractive TV, she said many people give wives doctrines about the Bible stating that women must be submissive towards their husbands but she is not ready to follow that order and does not believe in the Bible in the first place.

The ‘Awoso me’ hitmaker explained that she cannot go through the ordeal of reporting every activity of hers to her husband, seeking permission to go out to the saloon, parties and clubbing.

She added that marriage will deprive her the independency she needs to do whatever she wants at whatever time she wants.

Watch interview below:

