Let's Support Construction of National Cathedral For Spiritual Benefits—Ohemaa Mercy

Ohemaa Mercy and her husband

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has said it will be spiritually profitable for Ghanaians should President Akufo-Addo goes ahead to construct a national cathedral for the country.

Speaking on Hitz FM on Monday, she stated that any country that makes it a national agenda to honour God with a monument such as a national cathedral is opened to receive a lot of blessings from God.

She is, therefore, giving her full support to the president's decision on a national cathedral.

“Yes, it is very necessary. I support it hundred percent and I am praying seriously to God to sow a seed in it. It is going to do a lot. Where there is no the house of God, God doesn't exist there… it is not everyone that builds a house of God. It is a gift and also a calling. So for our president to have the passion to do it …I support him 100 percent. Through that God will do a lot for us in Ghana and it will shock everyone,” she told Hitz FM's host KMJ.

“Sometimes when it comes to spiritual issues, if you take it from the challenges we are going through and all that, you will deviate from what that thing is coming to do. It is more spiritual than physical. What is happening now is that the head of state decides that I want to put up a monument to God. That is not for any ordinary person to do and that is why we should know it is a spiritual thing,” her husband Isaac Twum-Ampofo also added.

President Akufo-Addo's decision to construct a national cathedral has become a topical issue in Ghana. While some have kicked against it, others support it.

Those who are fighting against the construction always talk about the cost involved. However, Ohemaa Mercy said funding for the project doesn't have to come from government coffers.

“It should not be a problem that we will go and take money from our coffers. We have powerful Christians and churches around that we can all come together and contribute to this powerful project. Unless God opens your eye to see what our president wants to do, you will never understand him,” Ohemaa Mercy added.

Her suggestion follows recent reports that President Akufo-Addo met with the Christian community in the diaspora to admonish them to support the construction of the national cathedral financially.

The president was speaking as a special guest at the maiden fundraising ceremony for the cathedral in Washington DC, United States of America (USA).

He is convinced that when completed, the cathedral would not only serve as a rallying point for the Christian community to worship, pray and to promote deep national conversations on the role of faith in building Ghana, but also an iconic national, regional and international infrastructure fit for pilgrimage and tourism.

It will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5,000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, a music school, choir rehearsal space, art gallery, shop and multi-use spaces.

—Daily Guide