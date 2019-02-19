Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago

Princess Shyngle Flaunts Her New Car From Her Boyfriend

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
After months of hitting the social media about heartbreak and dating wrong men, Princess Shyngle seem to have found joy and excitement again as she posted on her social media page that her boyfriend has bought her a G-Wagon Brabus as Valentine’s day gift.

In the video the controversial actress shared on her Instagram page, she gallantly entered the G-wagon all excited.

Princess Shyngle was heard saying “So my man literally got me a motherf*ckin..Is it a Brabus or G-wagon? I’m so f*ckin excited. This car is mine.This is my car “

Princess also recently posted that she is tired of living in Africa and for that matter will be relocating to Amsterdam.

Watch the video below:

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Rumors & Gossips
