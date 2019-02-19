There Is A Place In Hell For False Bloggers— Tracy Sarkcess

Some bloggers publish false stories and wife of Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess has a special message for them. There has been several reports that wife of celebrated rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess fell on stage during an event at KNUST on February 16, 2019.

The rapper’s wife upon seeing the reports took to her Twitter account to jab those behind it.

She wrote:

"There’s a special place in hell for people who perpetuate and concoct false stories."

WATCH VIDEO BELOW