FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
21 minutes ago | Celebrity

Pokello Flaunts New Lover On Social Media

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Pokello Nare is a Zimbabwean socialite, businesswoman and former Big Brother Africa (BBA) housemate. She got married to Elikem Kurmodzie a Ghanaian tailor and actor best known for representing Ghana in the 2013 Big Brother Africa reality show.

Pokello is a stepdaughter to Ignatius Chombo. In February 2018 it was reported that Pokello and Elikem had separated. The couple who used to be known as polikem could not make things work out for them.

Looks like they have both moved on now with their lives as Pokello flaunts her new lover on her Instagram page.

In one of her recent posts, she captioned it ’KING 👑’ and we all know what that meant.

View posts below;

