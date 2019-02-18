Giving Me Phone And Airtime Will Not Help My Career In Anyway--Awal Blasts

Upcoming music artiste Awal Muhammad who is gradually growing in the music industry decided join the 7the Edition of MTN hitmaker to enable him boost up his career.

Awal’s decision to join MTN hitmaker reality show did some magic for him as he was able to find himself in the final four contestants. Although he couldn’t win the ultimate prize for obvious reasons.

Regardless Awal is convinced beyond doubt that at least the organisers could have maneuvered their way to get all the finalists some convincing packages but things didn’t go as expected. Awal was given a smartphone and airtime whereas all the juicy package was given to the overall winner.

It’s in this light that the young rapper has schooled organisers of MTN Hitmaker to do better next time. According to Awal in an interview with Andy Dosty, he believes that all the final four contestants of the reality show worked hard to get to that stage so it will be unfair when the winner is the only one carrying all the prizes away.

“All the four contestants’ accords prizes that will help them run their music career. The judges believe that the top four finalist have the most potential but at the end of the day it’s only the winner who gets all the prizes that of which is not very good”, He explained.

Awal added that the mobile phone and airtime will not help his career in any way so instead of giving out such prizes, he is beckoning the organisers of the program to improve a little by helping the contestants have a push in their career.